Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $9,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celsius by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $12,569,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 4,931.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $46.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

