Amalgamated Bank Acquires 225 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $50.68 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

