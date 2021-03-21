Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AMADY traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. 80,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -244.99 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

