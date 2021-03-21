Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

MO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 343.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 173.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,021,000 after buying an additional 188,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

