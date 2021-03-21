Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $421,629.50 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $421,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64.

On Tuesday, February 16th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11.

On Tuesday, January 19th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,076,103.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $12,723,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.