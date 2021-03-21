Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $23,442.96 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $23,442.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Howard N. Morof sold 245 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $14,582.40.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $246,280.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $16,115.62.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $248,240.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

