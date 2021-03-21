Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $393.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 507,143 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.