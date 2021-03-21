Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $2,026.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

