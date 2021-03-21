Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,043.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,054.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

