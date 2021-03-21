Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $6,225,090.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,043.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,054.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

