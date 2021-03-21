Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -1.27. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

