Allstate Corp Sells 1,868 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.68 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

