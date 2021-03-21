Allstate Corp Sells 1,113 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

