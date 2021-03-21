Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

