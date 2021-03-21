Allstate Corp Has $1.03 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

