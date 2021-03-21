Allstate Corp Grows Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -121.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

