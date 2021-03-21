Allstate Corp Cuts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HASI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

