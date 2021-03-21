Allstate Corp Buys 10,660 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 289,429 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

