Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

