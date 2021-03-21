Allstate Corp Acquires 174 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $529.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.00 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.28.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

