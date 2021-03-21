Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $603,000 Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.