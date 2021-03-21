Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 81,237 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NOW were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

