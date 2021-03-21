Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,100 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

CAL stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

