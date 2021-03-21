Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $578,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

