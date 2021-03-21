Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Lands’ End worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

LE opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,922 shares of company stock worth $6,777,178. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

