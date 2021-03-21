Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

