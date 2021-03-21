Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) vs. PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Critical Survey

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allena Pharmaceuticals and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 PDL BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 622.89%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% PDL BioPharma N/A -10.04% -8.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and PDL BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.79 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 5.15 -$70.41 million $0.28 8.82

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma. Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats PDL BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

