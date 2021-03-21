Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Alleghany by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $27,860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 109.4% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $633.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.74. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $663.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

