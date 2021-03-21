Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at $713,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

ALRS opened at $34.25 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.