Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.71

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 176713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

