Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Financial Comparison

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marin Software and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75% Akerna -146.13% -57.89% -37.26%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marin Software and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.73%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Marin Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.44 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Akerna $12.57 million 9.31 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

