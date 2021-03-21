Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €134.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €97.34 ($114.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.04. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

