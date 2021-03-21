AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.75

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 182957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $85,460,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $32,666,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $28,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

