Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$844.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.82. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.74%.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

