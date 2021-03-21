Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80. Affirm has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last ninety days.

Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

