AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

AER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

AER stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -231.85 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AerCap by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AerCap by 9,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,483,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

