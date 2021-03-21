Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,283,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358,699. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

