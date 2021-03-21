Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $187.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

