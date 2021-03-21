Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 88,500 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. Surface Oncology makes up approximately 2.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.46% of Surface Oncology worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of SURF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

