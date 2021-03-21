Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 220,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,071. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $677.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

