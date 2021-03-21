Acuta Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of PRAX traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 1,488,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,211. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

