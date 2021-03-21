Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys 26,500 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics accounts for about 5.0% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

MRSN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 1,500,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,044. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

