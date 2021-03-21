Actinium Price Tops $0.0259 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $765,271.99 and $90,152.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,514,500 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

