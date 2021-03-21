Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 400 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,182.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

