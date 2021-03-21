Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $292.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.92.

ACN opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day moving average is $245.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

