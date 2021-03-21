Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce $70.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $312.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $313.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $591.98 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $593.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 602,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,550. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

