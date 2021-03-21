Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

TSE:FAP opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment alerts:

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.