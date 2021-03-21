AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 6.8% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 231,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.