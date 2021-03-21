A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

