$98.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $98.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.78 million and the lowest is $76.54 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,334,000 after acquiring an additional 163,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330,712 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 687,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,878,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,104. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

